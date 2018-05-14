Photo by Dieter Robbins
Apple Acknowledges iPhone 7 Microphone Problems
Apple has distributed a document to Apple Authorized Service Providers, obtained by MacRumors, that acknowledges microphone problems when making phone calls with an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus using iOS 11.3 and later. The problem can cause the speaker button to be grayed out during phone calls. It may also prevent the party using the affected iPhone from being heard on a phone or FaceTime call.
If the technician finds that an iPhone is affected by this issue and not some other problem, they can request a warranty extension for this particular issue, though the document doesn’t specify that the repair will be free for the customer. It’s unclear how a problem seemingly related to iOS 11.3 could require a hardware repair, but perhaps iOS 11.3 has merely revealed a previously existing defect.
If you have experienced microphone problems on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, or have taken an affected unit to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider for repair, let us know about it in the comments.
Notable Replies
A friend of mine is on his third iPhone 7 because of this issue. The first one conked out almost right away, the second lasted 4 or 5 months.
Your friend’s problems started before the release of iOS 11.3 (on March 29). I don’t think it’s clear that 11.3 has anything to do with the problem. If there’s a hardware problem, maybe it’s just a coincidence that a batch of phones manufactured at a certain time that are failing around the same time, after 11.3’s release. Software exacerbating an existing problem is certainly possible, probably only Apple has enough data to know if there’s a correlation between installing the update and having the problem (or not installing the update and not having the problem).
As soon as I read this I checked my iPhone 7, bought last year, for any problems. I’m on IOS 11.3.1 and the only problem I found was the dim recording from Apple’s Voice Memos hidden away in the Extras folder. My son checked his 5s and got the same result. Plenty of free recording apps available so no problems so far.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum