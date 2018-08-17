Where Do iPhone Repair Parts Come From?
If you’ve ever had an iPhone repaired by a non-Apple fixit shop, did you wonder where the replacement parts come from? Writing for MacRumors, Juli Clover has taken a deep dive into the iPhone repair ecosystem. She discovers where the parts come from, how their quality varies, and how the industry works from the point of view of both Apple Authorized Service Providers and independent shops. It’s a fascinating look behind the scenes of a world many of us take for granted.
Notable Replies
The sad thing is that Apple is often unwilling or even unable to repair their own gadgets. When my old iphone 5 stopped charging the guy in the local Apple Store told me it cannot be repaired and I have to get a new iphone. Nope – the local no-name repair shop replaced the charging unit for less than 50 bucks and it worked like new again. That’s close to outrageous.
