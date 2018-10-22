Americans Can Now Download Their Apple Data

Share Facebook

For months now, as Kirk McElhearn documented in “How to Download all Your Apple Data” (31 May 2018), Europeans have been able to download all of the data Apple has on them. The company has now opened that feature up to US residents from its privacy portal. However, as TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker explains, don’t be surprised there isn’t much of interest, since Apple collects much of its user data anonymously.

