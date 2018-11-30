Apple Music Is Coming to Amazon Alexa

Share Facebook

In a surprising announcement, Amazon announced that Apple Music is arriving on its Alexa platform and Echo devices the week of 17 December 2018. That’s great news for Apple Music subscribers who prefer Amazon’s (much cheaper) Echo devices over Apple’s HomePod. It’s possible that this is another result of the recent deal between Apple and Amazon that brought Amazon Prime Video to the Apple TV and Apple products back to Amazon (“Amazon Kicks Out Unauthorized Apple Refurbishers,” 12 November 2018). We also wonder if the announcement may indicate low HomePod sales, such that Apple is more interested in extending Apple Music’s reach to other platforms than using it as a differentiator to encourage people to buy a HomePod.

