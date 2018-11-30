Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
The Amazon Echo.

Photo by Amazon
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Music Is Coming to Amazon Alexa

In a surprising announcement, Amazon announced that Apple Music is arriving on its Alexa platform and Echo devices the week of 17 December 2018. That’s great news for Apple Music subscribers who prefer Amazon’s (much cheaper) Echo devices over Apple’s HomePod. It’s possible that this is another result of the recent deal between Apple and Amazon that brought Amazon Prime Video to the Apple TV and Apple products back to Amazon (“Amazon Kicks Out Unauthorized Apple Refurbishers,” 12 November 2018). We also wonder if the announcement may indicate low HomePod sales, such that Apple is more interested in extending Apple Music’s reach to other platforms than using it as a differentiator to encourage people to buy a HomePod.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Music Is Coming to Amazon Alexa

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum