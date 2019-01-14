Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
The Siri Remote.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Ash Edmonds
Josh Centers No comments

The Apple TV Remote Is a “Nightmare Horror-show”

Over at Ars Technica, Steve Brykman writes about how he loves the Apple TV, but hates its remote. If you do too, you might get a laugh out of his self-described rant that eviscerates the Apple TV Remote, accusing it of emphasizing form over functionality. He’s absolutely right (see “Wrangling the Siri Remote,” 14 April 2016), and it’s surprising that Apple allowed such a poor industrial design out the door initially and then failed to fix it for the Apple TV 4K (which merely puts a white ring around the Menu button).

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About The Apple TV Remote Is a “Nightmare Horror-show”

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum