Hollywood Is Abandoning UltraViolet—Here’s How to Save Your Movie Library

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Hollywood studios have finally given up on their UltraViolet digital rights locker. The service, which let you store licenses for movies and TV shows online, has existed since 2011 and will shut down on 31 July 2019, rendering any licensed content there inaccessible. UltraViolet was always clunky and hard to use, and it has since been supplanted by the superior Movies Anywhere service (see “Movies Anywhere Frees Your Films From Platform Lock-In,” 14 October 2017). Fortunately, the video service Vudu participates in both UltraViolet and Movies Anywhere, so as the How-To Geek explains, you can link your UltraViolet and Movies Anywhere accounts to Vudu to transfer your content away from UltraViolet. Unfortunately, while Movies Anywhere syncs your movies between different platforms, it doesn’t help with any TV shows you’ve synced from UltraViolet to Vudu. Ideally, Movies Anywhere could evolve to start working with TV shows in addition to movies.

Read original article