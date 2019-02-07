Photo by Apple
Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving in April
Apple has announced that senior vice president of Retail Angela Ahrendts will be leaving the company in April 2019 after a five-year stint. The former Burberry CEO has been replaced by Deirdre O’Brien, who was previously Apple’s vice president of People; she’s being promoted to senior vice president of Retail + People, reporting to Tim Cook. There has been speculation that weak iPhone sales led to Ahrendts leaving (see “Apple’s Q1 2019 Results: iPhone Bad, the Rest Good,” 29 January 2019), given that Vogue Business ran a glowing profile the week before the announcement that offered no clue that she was about to depart. However, she told Suzy Menkes, author of the profile, that she misses her family in London, so it’s entirely likely that the usual “for new personal and professional pursuits” claim should be taken at face value. As for her legacy, iMore’s Rene Ritchie points out that Ahrendts oversaw the unification of Apple’s online and physical retail, improved pre-orders, and created the Today at Apple courses. What do you think of the Apple Stores under Ahrendts? Register your vote in our one-question survey and share your thoughts in the comments.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum