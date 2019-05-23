Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

No App Camp for Girls in 2019

The App Camp for Girls summer camp was founded in 2013 to encourage more young girls to take up computer programming (see “Nonprofit App Camp for Girls Launches Fundraiser,” 5 June 2013). After growth peaked a few years ago  (see “App Camp for Girls Rocks Macworld/iWorld,” 11 April 2014), App Camp’s board of directors has announced that it will not be holding camps this summer, due to a too-low number of sign-ups. In some ways, App Camp for Girls is a victim of its own success—there are now numerous summer camps and other programs aimed at teaching kids to code, including Apple’s Everyone Can Code initiative.

