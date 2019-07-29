Skip to content
Asking if Siri is eavesdropping

Josh Centers

Apple Workers May Be Listening to Your Siri Conversations

A whistleblower has revealed to The Guardian that, just like Amazon (see “Amazon Workers May Be Listening to Your Alexa Conversations,” 11 April 2019) and Google, Apple pays contractors to listen to Siri recordings for quality control. Because it’s easy to trigger Siri accidentally, especially with the Apple Watch and HomePod, contractors often hear private conversations, such as couples having sex, doctors conversing with patients, and even drug deals being carried out. Apple does not publicly document this practice and has increasingly traded on its progressive views regarding user privacy. TidBITS Security Editor Rich Mogull said: “Apple needs to end this practice. Now. It is antithetical to their core privacy principles. Especially using subcontractors.”

