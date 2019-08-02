Apple Suspends Siri’s “Response Grading” Eavesdropping

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Guardian recently revealed that Apple contractors listen to Siri recordings in order to improve the service—a practice Apple calls “response grading.” (See “Apple Workers May Be Listening to Your Siri Conversations,” 29 July 2019.) In a statement released to TechCrunch, Apple said it’s suspending the program for now, is reviewing its grading process, and will release a software update that lets users choose whether to participate in the grading program.

While it’s unfortunate that Apple had to be called out on this privacy-unfriendly behavior to take action, at least it’s doing something. Amazon and Google, who have also both been criticized for similar practices with their voice assistants, have changed nothing.

Read original article