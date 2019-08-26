Apple Issues Emergency Updates for All Its Operating Systems

Share Facebook

When Apple updated its operating systems last month (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.14.6, iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, tvOS 12.4, and More,” 22 July 2019), the company’s engineers accidentally reintroduced a previously patched vulnerability that allowed jailbreaking. To close that vulnerability and prevent device jailbreaking, Apple has now released a series of emergency updates: macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update, iOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and tvOS 12.4.1.

Apple actually released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update a few weeks ago, saying at the time that it fixed “an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly”—see “macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update” (2 August 2019). Apple’s description now says that this updated version “resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep.” In addition, it fixes a bug that can degrade performance when working with very large files and another that could prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating.

Here’s how to install the updates:

macOS 10.14.6 Supplemental Update: Install this 1.25 GB update from System Preferences > Software Update.

Install this 1.25 GB update from System Preferences > Software Update. iOS 12.4.1: Go to Settings > General Software Update. The update for an iPhone X is 99.3 MB.

Go to Settings > General Software Update. The update for an iPhone X is 99.3 MB. watchOS 5.3.1: Use the iPhone’s Watch app—go to Watch > General > Software Update. The update for an Apple Watch Series 4 is 55.4 MB.

Use the iPhone’s Watch app—go to Watch > General > Software Update. The update for an Apple Watch Series 4 is 55.4 MB. tvOS 12.4.1: If automatic updates aren’t on, you can update your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.

Given the severity of the vulnerability, we advise installing these updates as soon as possible. While some people like jailbreaking their devices—and it’s certainly your right to do so—the security vulnerabilities that make jailbreaking possible by definition give attackers root-level access to your devices. Put bluntly, we don’t jailbreak our devices, and we don’t recommend that you do either.