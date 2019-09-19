Is Your AppleCare+ Expiring? You Can Now Renew It

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Do you have an aging iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch that you want to keep using—and keep covered by AppleCare? The good news is that if you previously bought AppleCare+ for your device, you can now extend that coverage indefinitely on a monthly basis when the plan ends. Here are two things to keep in mind:

You cannot extend your coverage until your existing AppleCare coverage ends. Once it ends, you have 60 days to renew your coverage.

Apple will not notify you when your AppleCare+ coverage ends, unless otherwise required by law. To see when your coverage ends, you can: From an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > About > AppleCare+. Open the Apple Support app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your name at the top and then tap Check Coverage and the device name to see its status. Log in to mysupport.apple.com and tap or click your device.



Once your coverage has ended, you can renew at mysupport.apple.com. If you choose to extend your AppleCare coverage, your coverage will renew automatically every month until you cancel it. Apple offers no expiration date for that continued AppleCare coverage, but we presume it ends when Apple stops supporting the device. (You can also buy this monthly AppleCare+ option with a new device, as we reported in “Evaluating Your iPhone 11 Purchase Options” 12 September 2019.)

This is great news for those tired of feeling like they have to buy new devices to keep everything protected by AppleCare+. Instead, you can extend your AppleCare+ coverage for as long as you want to keep that older iPhone and not have to worry about an accident compelling you to buy a new one.

Of course, at some point, it will make more sense to buy a new device rather than keep paying insurance for an old one, but at least now you get to make that decision.