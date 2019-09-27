iOS 13.1.1 Fixes Bugs and Keyboard Security Issue

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Just days after the release of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 (see “Features Added in iOS 13.1: Personal Automations, Driving ETA, and More,” 24 September 2019 and “Here’s What Sets iPadOS Apart from iOS,” 25 September 2019), Apple has pushed out iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 to address some major issues, like the vulnerability that could give third-party keyboards Internet access without your consent (see “Apple Warns of Vulnerability in Third-Party iOS Keyboards,” 27 September 2019).

In addition, iOS 13.1.1:

Fixes a bug that could prevent restoring from backup

Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain prematurely

Improves Siri voice recognition on iPhone 11 models

Speeds up Reminders sync times

Prevents Safari search suggestions from re-enabling themselves after being turned off

You can install the update, which is 489.5 MB on an iPhone X or 80.3 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in Settings > General > Software Update or through iTunes.

If you’ve encountered problems with iOS 13.1 or iPadOS 13.1, let us know in the comments whether or not 13.1.1 seems to fix them.