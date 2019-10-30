Apple Q4 2019 Breaks Records Despite Slipping iPhone Sales

Share Facebook

Reporting on its Q4 2019 financial results, Apple has announced net profits of $13.69 billion ($3.03 per diluted share) on revenues of $64 billion. The company’s revenues were up 4% compared to the year-ago quarter (see Apple’s Q4 2018 Results Show Strong End to 2018, Despite Flat or Declining Unit Sales). Although revenues did rise somewhat compared to last year’s Q4 results, both higher costs of sales and increased expenditures on research and development reduced the company’s profits this quarter from the $14.1 billion netted over the same quarter last year.

“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables, and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Apple saw double-digit revenue growth in all five geographic segments. Sales in the Americas exceeded $29 billion, more than twice the sales numbers in Europe, the next-highest segment. Although sales in Greater China declined year-over-year, the dropoff was minor, at $11.1 billion this quarter versus $11.4 billion a year ago: given the currently strained trade relations between China and the United States, Apple management views these results as encouraging.

iPhone

iPhone sales slid once again in Q4 2019 with revenues of $33.4 billion, a 9.2% decrease compared to last year’s $36.8 billion. It’s less of a drop than Apple experienced in previous quarters, but it’s still distressing in a quarter that saw the launch of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Cook suggested that he was bullish on iPhone 11 sales, but that’s to be expected.

iPad

In contrast to the iPhone, the iPad saw a 16.9% revenue increase year-over-year with $4.7 billion coming in this quarter, compared to last Q4’s $4 billion. Apple credited the iPad Pro and the strength of the overall lineup for the iPad’s strong performance. Giving the iPad its own iPadOS rather than treating it as a less important iOS device probably didn’t hurt either.

Mac

Mac revenues were down slightly—4.8% year-over-year—at $7 billion compared to last year’s $7.3 billion. Cook blamed the drop on the company releasing two MacBook Pro models last year but failing to release even one this year. Nonetheless, the overall 2019 revenue achieved by Apple’s Mac business is the highest ever, and Cook expects an additional boost to future Mac revenues with the release of the new Mac Pro before the end of 2019.

Services

Unsurprisingly, given the attention Apple has been paying to this segment, Services revenue skyrocketed by 18% over the past year, bringing in $12.5 billion, up from last year’s $10.6 billion, with all five of Apple’s geographic segments experiencing double-digit growth. Cook drew particular attention to Apple’s payment services, the revenues from which he said now exceed PayPal’s, and he used the opportunity to note that Apple Card users will soon be able to finance new iPhone purchases interest-free over 24 months. Whether Apple’s new Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ services will contribute significantly to this success story next quarter remains to be seen.

Wearables

The Wearables category is where Apple’s growth has exploded in the past year, up a jaw-dropping 54.4%, bringing in $6.5 billion compared to last year’s $4.2 billion. That’s a lot of Apple Watches and AirPods. This category alone brings in more annual revenue than two-thirds of companies in the Fortune 500.

Overall

A few years ago, the constant question surrounding Apple’s finances was: “What happens when the iPhone runs out of steam?” Now we know: Tim Cook steered Apple toward wearables and services, capitalizing on that enormous iPhone customer base. Apple’s services business has reached the size of a Fortune 70 company. Investors can now be confident that the iPhone-fueled juggernaut that has been Apple in the 2010s isn’t a one-hit wonder.