Places, Please! Geolocation in Apple’s Photos

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



On a recent trip to Barcelona, my wife and I saw two T-shirts in a shop window: the Muppets as Reservoir Dogs and Cookie Monster in The Scream. Through the shop’s rain-streaked window, I took pictures of the shirts to send to our daughter, a puppeteer and a fan of the Muppets.

Later in the day, we decided that those T-shirts would make great Christmas presents for our daughter and granddaughter. But we had walked long enough and far enough in the meantime that we had no idea where the shop was located. We wandered around the area, searching for it in vain. Then I remembered the pictures I had taken of the T-shirts.

Apple’s Photos app has two special albums under the heading People & Places. Tapping Albums in the Camera app and then the Places album opens a map of North America and displays stacks of photos with a count of photos in each pile.

Swiping left on the map brought Europe into view, and tapping the pile of pictures near Barcelona presented me with the grid of pictures arranged by the location and date where the photos were taken.

Double-tapping the map zooms in and distributes the pictures into smaller stacks that match their more specific locations. You can also pinch out to zoom in further to locate photos, assuming you know where to look. If you have a large camera roll, that’s a lot more efficient than endlessly scrolling through it, looking for the right photo. If you continue to double-tap on the stacks or pinch out, you will end up with a small enough number of stacks that you should easily be able to find the picture you’re looking for.

A single tap on the lower stack of 12 images brought me to the Places album showing those images, and then tapping the T-shirt image displayed it on my iPhone.

When I swiped up on the photo, Photos displayed a map of the area with the thumbnail image of the photo where the shop was located. Tap the thumbnail to open it on a full-screen version of the map. You can pinch out to zoom in for a more precise location.

The Places album is an excellent way to sort through a large number of pictures geographically. However, if you can find or are already looking at the shot in your camera roll, just swipe up on the photo to see where it was taken.

Other Uses for Places

Snapping photos on your iPhone can solve other location problems when you’re traveling. For example, imagine that your scheduled tour has just ended, and you are free to explore an unfamiliar city on your own. In many cases, there will be a meeting point to take the tour bus back to the hotel. You can take a photo to mark the meeting point and, if you use the procedure described above, get directions back to the bus.

One final recommendation. When you visit a new place, take a picture of the entrance. It serves as a marker within the camera roll for the beginning of images taken during your visit. That image might also be useful as the initial image of the site for a photo book, Web site, or slideshow. And you can recheck the exact location in the Places album.

Getting Directions to a Photo’s Location with Metapho

As useful as the Places album and its associated map may be, you may still have the problem of getting back to the place. This can be clumsy, particularly if your current location is not close to where the image was shot. You must scroll around the map and zoom out until your current position and the shop are both on the map. And then, how do you get back?

After our T-shirt search, I found an app, Metapho, that not only shows where any photo was taken but also, using Apple’s Maps, provides walking or public transit directions to reach that point, along with an estimate of how long it will take to get there.

You can download Metapho from the App Store for free. It offers in-app purchases, but they aren’t required for our needs. Once you’ve installed Metapho, to bring it up, select a picture in Photos and tap the Share icon. Depending on which version of iOS you’re using, the icon will likely be located at the far-right end of the second row (iOS 12) or within a list that appears when you swipe up (iOS 13). (You can change Metapho’s place in the list by using Edit Actions at the bottom of the list. I’ve made Metapho a favorite and moved it to the top of the list, as shown in the figure on the right, below.)

Tapping the Metapho icon displays EXIF metadata about the image, such as its camera settings (below left). Swiping up then shows the map with the location of the place where the photo was shot with an Open in Metapho command at the bottom (below right).

Tapping Open in Metapho switches to the Metapho app, showing the same display of camera settings, and, once again, swiping up shows the same map display. (Out of sight in the right-hand screenshot above is a Remove Metadata command that can be useful if you want to share a photo without revealing its location.)

Instead, tapping the map provides a new set of options, two of which let you get directions to the spot in the picture.

Tapping Open in Maps switches you to Maps, shows the location where the picture was taken in Maps, and offers to provide directions to it. Unfortunately for this example, my current location in Atlanta is 4562 miles from the T-shirt shop. However, if I tap Directions, I can change “From My Location” to, say, “From Cathedral of Barcelona,” and then tap Walk at the bottom. Maps then gives directions for a short stroll to the shop.

So there you have it. Thanks to geolocation data stored within the photos you take, you can easily find a particular image by scanning a map for it. Even better, if you install Metapho, easily get Maps-based directions back to that spot.

Donald O’Shea is Emeritus Professor of Physics at Georgia Tech. He served as Editor of Optical Engineering from 1998 to 1999 and 2001 to 2009. He is the author of several textbooks in optics and optical design. His most recent is Designing Optics Using CODE V™, written with Julie L. Bentley (SPIE Press, 2018). He had subscribed to TidBITS from when it was distributed in HyperCard format, before the advent of the World Wide Web.