Apple Attacks the Unofficial Apple Archive

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Sadly, it didn’t take long for Apple to send a swarm of lawyers after Sam Henri Gold’s Unofficial Apple Archive (see “The (Unofficial) Apple Archive Documents 40 Years of Apple Materials,” 16 January 2020). And the way Apple did it was particularly obnoxious: the company filed a total of 3700 DMCA complaints against the archive’s Vimeo account in a 3-hour period on the night of 25 January 2020, just before closing the office down for the weekend.

Gold took most of the videos down (but he hasn’t deleted his copies), but the other materials remain available for now. Sadly, many of the videos that Gold had published are unavailable anywhere else, so if Apple doesn’t relent, this takedown will be a blow to Apple historians, particularly those who can’t travel to see the physical items housed in the Apple collections at Stanford. We’re not particularly surprised that Apple did this, but we’re still disappointed in the company’s heavy-handed legal behavior.

Read original article