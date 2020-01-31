Apple Finishes Rolling Out Redesigned Maps in the US

Share Facebook

Apple had already spent four years overhauling its Maps data in the United States when it made its efforts public in mid-2018 (see “Apple Is Overhauling Maps,” 29 June 2018). Now Apple claims that its long task is finished, with the improved US maps being available for all Maps users. Next on Apple’s radar is a set of improved maps for Europe. If you haven’t tried Apple Maps in a while, give it a try, since it has added substantially more detail with this update, as you can see in Apple’s animation.

Apple also noted that it has expanded support for Look Around, Apple’s answer to Google Street View. When Look Around launched with iOS 13, it supported only Honolulu, Las Vegas, and the San Francisco Bay Area, but now Apple has expanded it to include New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston, with more cities on the way.

