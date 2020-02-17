Swift Playgrounds Now Available for the Mac

Share Facebook

Apple introduced Swift Playgrounds in 2016 as an iPad-only app that provided a friendly way to learn the Swift programming language (see “Playing Around with Swift on the iPad,” 13 June 2016). Apple has now made Swift Playgrounds available on the Mac, thanks to the company’s Mac Catalyst technology, which simplifies porting apps from iPadOS to macOS.

The free 155.1 MB download requires macOS 10.15.3 Catalina or later. The initial download is relatively small, but the total install size will swell significantly if you download pre-made playgrounds.

