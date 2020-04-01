Can’t Find a Webcam? Repurpose Your Wyze Cam

Share Facebook

With so many suddenly forced to work from home, webcams have become hard to buy. A quick search on Amazon shows none in stock, and third-party sellers are jacking up prices.

The good news is, if you have a Wyze Cam v2 or Wyze Cam Pan security camera, Wyze is now providing a special firmware that will let those cameras function as webcams. (We’re fans of these cameras—see “$20 WyzeCam Security Camera Is Almost Too Good to Be True,” 28 February 2018, and “Wyze Cam Pan Helps You Watch Your House for $30,” 26 July 2018.)

However, there are a number of caveats:

You’ll need a USB-A to USB-A cable or a USB-A to USB-C cable to connect it to your Mac.

While the webcam firmware is installed, you won’t be able to use your Wyze Cam with the Wyze app.

The sound volume may be low. Wyze suggests using your own microphone and speaker.

The firmware is provided “as is,” and Wyze doesn’t plan to maintain it.

When you can finally get a proper webcam, it’s easy to revert your Wyze Cam to stock firmware.

