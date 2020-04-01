Can’t Find a Webcam? Repurpose Your Wyze Cam
With so many suddenly forced to work from home, webcams have become hard to buy. A quick search on Amazon shows none in stock, and third-party sellers are jacking up prices.
The good news is, if you have a Wyze Cam v2 or Wyze Cam Pan security camera, Wyze is now providing a special firmware that will let those cameras function as webcams. (We’re fans of these cameras—see “$20 WyzeCam Security Camera Is Almost Too Good to Be True,” 28 February 2018, and “Wyze Cam Pan Helps You Watch Your House for $30,” 26 July 2018.)
However, there are a number of caveats:
- You’ll need a USB-A to USB-A cable or a USB-A to USB-C cable to connect it to your Mac.
- While the webcam firmware is installed, you won’t be able to use your Wyze Cam with the Wyze app.
- The sound volume may be low. Wyze suggests using your own microphone and speaker.
- The firmware is provided “as is,” and Wyze doesn’t plan to maintain it.
When you can finally get a proper webcam, it’s easy to revert your Wyze Cam to stock firmware.
