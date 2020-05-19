Skip to content
Adam Engst

VintageApple.org Archives the Early Mac Universe

During my Talk Show podcast appearance with John Gruber (see “Four TidBITS 30th Anniversary Podcasts,” 11 May 2020), we ended up talking about various Macintosh periodicals and books of yesteryear, with Gruber recalling his first letter to the editor of MacUser in 1994. That prompted listener Steven Kowal to share the actual reference on Twitter, after which Brendan Shanks chimed in to provide links to that issue of MacUser and the second edition of my Internet Starter Kit for Macintosh. Both were on VintageApple.org, a site I hadn’t previously seen before. It’s an amazing resource, with full magazine collections (in PDF format) of Macworld, MacUser, Byte, and Softalk. It also hosts over 500 vintage books about the Mac, Apple, and programming. Best of all, it’s completely searchable! (I’ve been unable to resist revisiting all my old columns.) If you have even a passing interest in the history of Apple and the Macintosh, check it out!

