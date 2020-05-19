VintageApple.org Archives the Early Mac Universe
During my Talk Show podcast appearance with John Gruber (see “Four TidBITS 30th Anniversary Podcasts,” 11 May 2020), we ended up talking about various Macintosh periodicals and books of yesteryear, with Gruber recalling his first letter to the editor of MacUser in 1994. That prompted listener Steven Kowal to share the actual reference on Twitter, after which Brendan Shanks chimed in to provide links to that issue of MacUser and the second edition of my Internet Starter Kit for Macintosh. Both were on VintageApple.org, a site I hadn’t previously seen before. It’s an amazing resource, with full magazine collections (in PDF format) of Macworld, MacUser, Byte, and Softalk. It also hosts over 500 vintage books about the Mac, Apple, and programming. Best of all, it’s completely searchable! (I’ve been unable to resist revisiting all my old columns.) If you have even a passing interest in the history of Apple and the Macintosh, check it out!
What a fantastic resource!
Something to browse through on this new quarantine day.
Fantastic site.I have a few old MACs and was looking for some manuals. Just what the doctor ordered.
Ah, the days when you got a 42-page manual when buying a network cable.
Amazing site. Also has a lot of old drivers for anyone trying to get an old Mac running.
https://vintageapple.org/macdrivers/
What a great site! Even has some stuff on my old Newtons which sit 3 feet away from me on my library book shelf! Now if only I could locate a still useable battery pack!! lol Thanks for the post.
