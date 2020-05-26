Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

Spotify Removes 10,000 Track Limit

Several years ago, library size limitations in Spotify drove me to Apple Music (“The 10,000 Track Limit: Why I Switched from Spotify to Apple Music,” 30 August 2017). The seemingly arbitrary limitation—it wasn’t possible to add more than 10,000 tracks to a library—prevented me from collecting new music that I enjoyed. I don’t particularly like Apple Music, which makes discovering new music harder than Spotify did (and much harder than the late lamented Rdio—see “Retuning Rdio: Why I Dropped Apple Music,” 7 October 2015). But Apple Music’s library limit is 100,000 tracks, and it works well with my HomePods. One obstacle to a return to Spotify just fell—Spotify now allows libraries to contain an unlimited number of tracks. In iOS 14, if Apple opens up the HomePod to allow third-party music apps like Spotify to stream music directly, I might have to give Spotify another look.

The Epic Collection error is a thing of the past

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Spotify Removes 10,000 Track Limit

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum