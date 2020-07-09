Apple Expands Swift Learning Resources

Share Facebook

For years, Apple has provided free resources to students and educators to help them learn how to use the Swift programming language. The company has now expanded and overhauled its offerings. It offers two free Swift-learning tracks in the Apple Books store: Everyone Can Code, which is aimed at students in grades four through eight, and Develop in Swift, which is aimed at high school students and adults.

Everyone Can Code now has an additional book, Everyone Can Code Adventures, which Apple suggests students follow after completing Everyone Can Code Puzzles. Apple has also overhauled the Develop in Swift track based on teacher and student feedback, and it now consists of three books: Developer in Swift Explorations, Develop in Swift AP CS Principles, and Develop in Swift Fundamentals, all of which come in both teacher and student editions.

