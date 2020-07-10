Mint Adds Minimal Integration with Apple Card

Share Facebook

As reported by 9to5Mac and confirmed by TidBITS reader Al Varnell, the budgeting service Mint now supports the Apple Card, at least to an extent. In Mint, you can connect to your Apple Card account to view your balance, available credit, total credit, APR, and total fees. Unfortunately, Mint does not import Apple Card transaction data, likely because it’s not available on the Apple Card Web portal (see “Apple Launches an Apple Card Web Portal,” 3 July 2020). Since the whole point of Mint is automatic tracking of your transactions, that makes its current level of Apple Card support almost entirely moot. We can hope that Apple adds transaction data to the Apple Card Web portal in the future so actually useful integration becomes possible.

While Apple’s goal of rethinking how we interact with credit cards was laudable (see “Apple Card: More Than Just a Credit Card,” 28 March 2019), it should have started with the current state of the art as a baseline, rather than being forced to add features to make the Apple Card as technologically capable as other credit cards in ways users have come to expect.

