Apple Launches New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Last June, Apple announced that it would be putting $100 million toward a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative and subsequently expanded its existing partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (see “Apple Expands Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” 17 July 2020).

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

Now the company has announced some of the projects in the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, including:

A $25 million donation to the Propel Center, a learning hub for the HBCU community

A new Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit

Venture capital investments for entrepreneurs of color, including a $10 million investment in Harlem Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm

An unspecified contribution to The King Center

“We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world—and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” said CEO Tim Cook.

Read original article