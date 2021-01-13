Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Launches New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects

Last June, Apple announced that it would be putting $100 million toward a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative and subsequently expanded its existing partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (see “Apple Expands Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” 17 July 2020).

Now the company has announced some of the projects in the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, including:

  • A $25 million donation to the Propel Center, a learning hub for the HBCU community
  • A new Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit
  • Venture capital investments for entrepreneurs of color, including a $10 million investment in Harlem Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm
  • An unspecified contribution to The King Center

“We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world—and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” said CEO Tim Cook.

