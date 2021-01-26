Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Celebrates Black History Month

In a commitment to Black History Month, Apple is set to launch a wave of exhibitions across a wide away of its properties: the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple TV, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Shot on iPhone, and even Today at Apple.Black Unity Apple Watch

Perhaps most interesting, Apple is introducing the “Black Unity collection,” which consists of a special edition Apple Watch Series 6 ($399–$499), a Black Unity Sport Band ($49), and a special African-themed watch face (see “watchOS 7.3, iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, and tvOS 14.4 Address Serious Security Exploit,” 26 January 2021). Apple says in its press release that proceeds from these products will go to support six global nonprofits that focus on equality and civil rights.

