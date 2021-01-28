Apple’s Data Privacy Day Touts Privacy Efforts

Share Facebook

Apple has declared 28 January 2021 Data Privacy Day, taking the opportunity to tout its new app privacy labels in the iOS App Store and the upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature that will force developers to prompt users before tracking their data across apps or sharing that data with other companies (see “Apple Unveils Stringent Disclosure and Opt-in Privacy Requirements for Apps,” 7 January 2021).

Meanwhile, on the other side of the privacy spectrum, news broke at the same time that Facebook is preparing an antitrust suit against Apple over the App Tracking Transparency feature.

Apple has also published a PDF report, called “A Day in the Life of Your Data,” which explains how tech companies track you and how Apple technologies try to prevent that tracking.

