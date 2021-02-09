Skip to content
Adam Engst No comments

macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur Fixes MacBook Pro Charging Bug and sudo Vulnerability

Apple has released macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur to fix a single bug that prevented some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models from charging.

macOS 11.2.1 release notes

Despite the specificity of that fix, macOS 11.2.1 is available for all compatible Macs because it also eliminates three security vulnerabilities, including one that could enable a local attacker to exploit the Unix sudo utility to elevate their privileges.

Apple says the macOS 11.2.1 update is a 2.43 GB download, and it’s available only through Software Update. However, as with the macOS 11.2 update (see “macOS 11.2 Big Sur Improves Bluetooth, Squashes Bugs,” 1 February 2021), that size doesn’t match with the progress dialog on an M1-based MacBook Air, which reports that it’s downloading 3.35 GB of data. The same dialog on an Intel-based iMac reports the correct 2.43 GB download size. If you can shed any light on the discrepancy, let us know in the comments.

macOS 11.2.1 download window on an M1 MacBook Air

Unless you’re experiencing the MacBook Pro charging bug or are worried about the sudo bug due to a rogue Unix expert having physical access to your Mac, you should be able to delay installing this update until it has been out for a while and it’s a convenient time for you.

