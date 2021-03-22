Apple Maps Now Lists COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Share Facebook

Nearly a year ago, Apple added COVID-19 testing sites to Maps (see “Apple Maps Now Displays COVID-19 Testing Sites,” 29 April 2020). Now Apple has added COVID-19 vaccination sites in the United States. You can either ask Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccine?” or search for sites by opening Maps, tapping the search field, and then tapping COVID-19 Vaccines under Find Nearby.

However, it’s not clear just how useful this feature will be right now since most states are limiting vaccinations to people who are both eligible and have an appointment at a predetermined location. Perhaps Apple is looking forward to the point when COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone on a walk-in basis, much like flu shots. Hopefully, the data will have improved by then as well. I received my first Moderna shot at the fairgrounds in my county, but Maps didn’t list that site, showing only local pharmacies.

