HomePod mini Features Undocumented Temperature and Humidity Sensor

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that every HomePod mini sports an undocumented Texas Instruments temperature and humidity sensor. iFixit confirmed the report by disassembling a HomePod mini and identifying the chip, whose location suggests that it’s designed to monitor the external environment rather than the internal state of the HomePod mini’s electronics.

Gurman speculates on the intention of the chip and whether Apple plans to activate it or not. Speaking as the author of Take Control of Apple Home Automation), I’d like to offer some thoughts of my own:

Apple may have planned to make this feature public initially but cut it at the last minute over fear of losing its few HomeKit partners. Eve makes the Eve Room, which senses temperature and humidity, and this HomePod mini capability could hurt Eve’s sales significantly.

The Home app’s support for sensors is pretty poor. I have to use the Eve app to create an automation to trigger my dehumidifier when the humidity is high, despite the fact that Eve is just a front end to HomeKit, just as Apple’s Home app is (see “A Prairie HomeKit Companion: The Elgato Eve Room,” 19 June 2017). It’s possible that Apple is waiting to release an improved Home app before implementing the feature.

It’s also entirely possible that Apple will never use the chip for anything and that it will disappear from future builds of the HomePod mini.

