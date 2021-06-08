Craig Federighi Discusses Apple’s New Privacy Features

Share Facebook

Michael Grothaus, writing for Fast Company, interviewed Apple’s Craig Federighi about the new privacy features Apple announced at the WWDC keynote, including iCloud Private Relay, on-device Siri voice processing, Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Reports, and improvements to Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (see “Ten Cool New Features Introduced at WWDC 2021,” 7 June 2021).

Much of the article focuses on the new features in Apple’s upcoming operating systems and is well worth reading for that alone. However, Federighi made some interesting comments too:

Apple views the success of App Tracking Transparency through the lens of giving users choice rather than opt-in rate. He supports stronger privacy protections at the government level but believes that firms like Apple will always be able to move faster.

He’s hopeful that Apple’s privacy moves will set an example for the entire tech industry.

