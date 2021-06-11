2021 Apple Design Award Winners
Apple has once again crowned the latest winners of the Apple Design Awards—check out Apple’s page for short descriptions of each and why they won. This year, Apple split the award winners into six categories:
- Inclusivity: HoloVista and Voice Dream Reader
- Delight and Fun: Little Orpheus and Pok Pok Playroom
- Interaction: Bird Alone and CARROT Weather (CARROT Weather is a favorite, see “CARROT Weather Predicts Cloudy with a Chance of Snark,” 22 January 2018)
- Social Impact: Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (the first Mac app to win an award in years, though it also exists for other Apple platforms) and Be My Eyes
- Visuals and Graphics: Genshin Impact and Loóna
- Innovation: League of Legends: Wild Rift and NaadSadhana
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum