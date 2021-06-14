No Email Issue on 21 June 2021 for New Staff Onboarding

Share Facebook

We traditionally refrain from sending an email issue of TidBITS during the week around May 31st because that’s the Memorial Day holiday here in the United States. We take the day to spend with our families and honor those who gave their lives for our country. But you might have noticed that we published a rare Memorial Day issue this year.

There’s a reason for that. The newest addition to my family, Elizabeth “Betsy” Anne Centers, is scheduled to be born on 17 June 2021, so Adam graciously adjusted the TidBITS publication schedule so I can take time off that week and the following Monday. Hopefully, we’ll be settled back in by then, but you never know. The birth of our first child, James Harrison, ended in an emergency C-section (see “Canon EOS M Combines Quality and Simplicity at a Low Price,” 23 August 2013). Our second child, Jeremiah Stone, had to spend a few days in the hospital soaking in some rays under a UV light to combat jaundice. That wasn’t a fun time, but he was the coolest newborn I’ve ever seen.

Spending much of the past year at home made us realize how blessed we are by our children. Unfortunately, many parents struggled with that situation, but our sons have been a constant source of joy and entertainment. Without them, it would have been easy to fall into despair.

As always, thanks to all the TidBITS members who’ve paid my salary for the past eight (!) years and enabled me to work at home with my boys. I’ve seen many great writers and editors leave the Apple sphere in that time, and all too many Apple publications have folded or decayed. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have your support. Thanks to my other gigs as a Take Control author and editor at The Prepared, my wife Hannah has been able to stay home with our children as well. I might have the strangest niche in media as an Apple prepper guy, but I’ve somehow turned my hobbies into a living for my family.

We’ll continue to publish new articles throughout the next two weeks, and TidBITS will return to your inbox on 28 June 2021, where we’ll undoubtedly sort through more of the aftermath of this year’s WWDC and look ahead to Apple’s upcoming operating systems.

In the meantime, TidBITS members can receive articles in email as soon as they’re published or read the full text of articles via RSS. Everyone else can follow along on our Web site, via Apple News, in the TidBITS News iOS app, in Google News, or using Flipboard (see “Read TidBITS in the TidBITS News App, Apple News, Google News, and Flipboard,” 5 October 2018).

If you’d like to take advantage of our week off to catch up on issues you’ve missed, all back issues remain available.