T-Mobile Offers Subscribers a Free Year of Apple TV+
T-Mobile has a new deal that looks a lot like an apology for letting thieves run off with subscribers’ personal information: a free year of Apple TV+, worth $59.88 (see “T-Mobile Hacked, Information on 100 Million Users Stolen,” 18 August 2021). The offer, which starts 25 August 2021, applies to new and existing subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta and Magenta Max plans, as well as those on the Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and T-Mobile for Business plans, among others.
The offer is valid even if you’ve already used an Apple TV+ trial or had a subscription in the past. To redeem the free year, a T-Mobile customer can log into their account, click Rate Plan Details, and click the One Year of Apple TV+ on Us banner. Sprint customers need to go to the T-Mobile Redemption Center and enter promo code 2021APPLETVP1 in the redemption field.
Decent?
(I see that word was not used it the original article though)
Yeah, that just ended up in the blurb. That said, $60 is way more real than the minuscule payments we often get from class-action suit settlements, which is what I was thinking of.
Except nobody’s actually getting $60.
Those that find AppleTV+ worth that much likely already paid for it. And the rest of us, well, I’ll leave it to you to estimate how much we think it’s worth. The fact that companies left and right these days are throwing AppleTV+ in for free to peddle their wares serves as an indication.
I don’t see how subscribing to Apple TV+ in the past in any way relates to getting a free year going forward since you pay monthly. A free year is a free year.
For those who haven’t tried Apple TV+, I strongly recommend Ted Lasso, which is a really nice show. We’re also enjoying Mythic Quest.
And if you don’t like any of it, no one’s forcing you to take advantage of the deal.
In which case you get zilch from T-Mobile, which was exactly my point.
