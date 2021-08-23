T-Mobile Offers Subscribers a Free Year of Apple TV+

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



T-Mobile has a new deal that looks a lot like an apology for letting thieves run off with subscribers’ personal information: a free year of Apple TV+, worth $59.88 (see “T-Mobile Hacked, Information on 100 Million Users Stolen,” 18 August 2021). The offer, which starts 25 August 2021, applies to new and existing subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta and Magenta Max plans, as well as those on the Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and T-Mobile for Business plans, among others.

The offer is valid even if you’ve already used an Apple TV+ trial or had a subscription in the past. To redeem the free year, a T-Mobile customer can log into their account, click Rate Plan Details, and click the One Year of Apple TV+ on Us banner. Sprint customers need to go to the T-Mobile Redemption Center and enter promo code 2021APPLETVP1 in the redemption field.

Read original article