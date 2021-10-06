Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to Support Find My

Share Facebook

9to5Mac reports that Apple is rolling out new firmware for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, version 4A400, that adds partial support for tracking via Find My and the Find My network. Although the second-generation AirPods receive the same firmware update as well, it doesn’t provide Find My support.

The firmware update should install automatically when you connect your AirPods to your iPhone, although there’s no way to initiate the update manually or even know that it’s happening. To check the AirPods firmware version, go to Settings > Bluetooth > AirPods Name, tap the “i” icon and then look at Version (below left).

Previously, the Find My app could only give you a general location of your AirPods and only when they weren’t in their case. Now the Find My app can tell you how close you are to your AirPods—even when they’re in their case—but since they lack the U1 chip, it cannot display arrows showing their relative position. Because updated AirPods Pro and AirPods Max work with the Find My network, other Apple devices can work together to relay their location to you (see “The Two Faces of Find My,” 23 May 2021). Perhaps the most interesting Find My-related feature is the option to receive a notification when you leave your AirPods behind, with certain locations exempted (below center and right).

