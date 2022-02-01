Wyze Labs Discontinues First-Generation Security Camera

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Verge reports that Wyze Labs has discontinued its first-generation WyzeCam, released in 2017, that I reviewed in “$20 WyzeCam Security Camera Is Almost Too Good to Be True” (28 February 2018). As of 1 February 2022, Wyze Labs will no longer sell or support the first-generation WyzeCam, and the company discourages its use due to a lack of security updates.

In an email to affected customers, Wyze Labs included a $3 coupon toward the purchase of a new WyzeCam, a decent discount. The current third-generation WyzeCam costs $35.98 but, unlike the original WyzeCam, is also usable outdoors. These days, I usually recommend the $39.99 Eufy Security Solo camera, which is limited to indoor use but is HomeKit-compatible.

Read original article