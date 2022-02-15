Apple Support App Now Offers Some Repair Estimates

Share Facebook

MacRumors reports that the latest version of the iOS Apple Support app now offers repair estimates for some repairs to some products in some locations. If that sounds less than satisfying, you’re right—we could get repair estimates only for the most common repairs, like cracked screens on iPhones and iPads. For most repairs to most products, the Apple Support app was less than forthcoming about costs. We also have no sense of what Apple means by “select locations”—it could be areas sufficiently close to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or it could be only certain countries.

To get an estimate:

Open the Apple Support app. The app displays the device you’re currently using. If you want to check another device registered to your Apple ID, tap Products in the upper-left corner and pick another device. Tap Repairs & Physical Damage. Tap the problem your device is experiencing. If your problem isn’t listed, you can now tap “Tell us what’s happening” to put the problem into your own words. Regardless, follow the onscreen prompts.

