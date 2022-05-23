No Email Issue on 30 May 2022 for Memorial Day

Share Facebook

We’re taking next Monday’s email issue off to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, and for travel and family commitments. Tonya and I are embarking on our first significant trip of the pandemic—a visit to our son Tristan at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. We have a full course of four COVID-19 vaccination shots and will wear N95 masks in public indoor situations, so we hope that and the relatively low infection rate in British Columbia will be sufficient to protect us from the Omicron variants causing infection spikes in the northeast US.

We’ll continue to publish new articles throughout the next two weeks, and TidBITS will return to your inbox on 6 June 2022—the day of Apple’s WWDC keynote (see “WWDC 2022 Stays Virtual Starting June 6,” 5 April 2022). Everyone is welcome to come to kibitz during the remote keynote in our SlackBITS #events channel.

In the meantime, TidBITS members can receive articles in email as soon as they’re published or read the full text of articles via RSS. Everyone else can follow along on our Web site, via Apple News, in the TidBITS News iOS app, in Google News, in the RSS app of your choosing, or even on Flipboard. We still provide headline notifications via Twitter and Facebook for existing followers, but I encourage everyone to avoid social media like the brain-sucking plague it is.