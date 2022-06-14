Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Opens M2-Based MacBook Pro Ordering on 17 June 2022

Apple announced an updated  13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip at the WWDC keynote, but didn’t specify when it would be available (see “Apple Unveils M2-Powered MacBook Air and Updated 13-Inch MacBook Pro,” 6 June 2022). Now Apple has announced details: you’ll be able to order the 13-inch MacBook Pro starting 17 June 2022 at 5 AM PDT, with fulfillment and store availability on 24 June 2022. You can order it from Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Apple Authorized Retailers. Apple said nothing new about the completely revamped M2-based MacBook Air that’s undoubtedly a larger manufacturing challenge—it remains slated for sometime in July.

