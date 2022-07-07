Stephen Hackett Brings Back the Apple History Calendar for 2023

Share Facebook

After successfully crowdfunding and shipping an Apple hardware calendar last year (I have one from Adam hanging on my wall; see “2022 Apple Hardware Calendar from Stephen Hackett,” 2 July 2021), Stephen Hackett of 512 Pixels and the Relay FM podcast network is at it again. With a $32 pledge to the Apple History Calendar Kickstarter, you’ll receive the physical calendar around November. The name has changed slightly for 2023 because this year’s calendar will focus on Apple software dates instead of hardware dates. But it’ll still have gorgeous high-resolution photos of classic Apple hardware from Stephen’s extensive collection. Pledge $38 or more and you get the physical calendar, plus digital wallpapers from the calendar and some bonus stickers. You can also pledge just $5 for the digital wallpaper pack. Much like with last year’s blockbuster success, this year’s calendar has already exceeded its funding goal by about five times.

