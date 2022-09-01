T-Mobile Offers Three-Month Network Pass Test Drive

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



We’ve previously covered T-Mobile’s generous 30-day Test Drive, which took advantage of the iPhone’s eSIM feature to let you easily try out T-Mobile’s network (see “T-Mobile’s Network Test Drive Puts 5G on Your iPhone’s eSIM,” 5 July 2021). Now T-Mobile is sweetening the offer with its new Network Pass, which gives you 3 months to test T-Mobile’s network. The previous Test Drive limited you to 30 GB of data, but the new Network Pass is unlimited. T-Mobile has also made it easier to switch to its network using the eSIM capabilities of current iPhones, so if you’re pleased with the Network Pass performance, there’s no need to wait for a SIM card to arrive in the mail. All you need to do is download the T-Mobile app to get started.

I’m going to save my Network Pass—you can only use a trial once—for when (if?) T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX comes to fruition. It promises to leverage SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of satellites to deliver cellular coverage for text messages to the entire United States except for parts of Alaska. My road is currently a dead zone for all three major networks, and Wi-Fi Calling is often spotty, especially with group text messages, so satellite access could be a game-changer.

Read original article