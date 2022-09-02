macOS’s New XProtect Now Regularly Scans for Malware
On his Eclectic Light Company blog, Howard Oakley has published an analysis of XProtect Remediator, a modular malware scanner that Apple built into XProtect in macOS 12.3 Monterey and backfilled into macOS 10.15 Catalina and macOS 11 Big Sur (see “Apple Releases iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3 Monterey, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4,” 14 March 2022). XProtect Remediator consists of 12 modules that briefly but regularly scan your Mac for specific nasties during periods of low user activity. (XProtect has seemingly subsumed Apple’s original MRT—Malware Removal Tool—since one of those modules is MRTv3.) It’s unclear as yet what the user will see, if anything, when XProtect “remediates” (removes) malicious software, but it will likely happen silently in the background. Read Howard’s posts for the technical details and instructions on how to check if XProtect Remediator is running on your Mac—the easiest approach is to use the latest version of his Mints tool.
