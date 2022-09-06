Move Downloaded Mac Apps Before Initial Launch

Share Facebook

Here’s something we didn’t previously know. On his Eclectic Light Company blog, Howard Oakley builds on old research from Jeff Johnson to explain Apple’s minimally documented App Translocation security mechanism. In short, Gatekeeper in macOS protects against malicious plug-ins within benign apps by opening those apps from randomized, read-only locations—the new location prevents the app from accessing code or content using relative paths. As a result, apps you download, unzip, and open immediately will be translocated to—and opened from—a randomized directory. Although that usually works fine, it very occasionally can cause apps to crash on that first launch. The workaround—and Oakley’s recommendation for all downloaded apps—is to move the app to a different location, such as one of the standard Applications folders ( /Applications or ~/Applications ). That’s apparently sufficient to prevent the need for App Translocation and avoid associated crashes.

