Belkin’s iPhone Mount Is Now Available

One of the major features of iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura is Continuity Camera, which lets you use an iPhone as a Mac webcam (see “Continuity Camera Turns an iPhone Into a Mac Webcam,” 6 August 2022). To facilitate this new capability, accessory manufacturers have been working on products that let you neatly attach an iPhone to a Mac. Now the first of its kind is available just in time for Ventura: Belkin’s iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks for $29.95. As the name implies, it’s intended for Mac laptops and it attaches via MagSafe so you’ll need a compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 or later except for the iPhone SE). (And yes, you can call MacBooks laptops now, see “Apple Changes Portable Mac Descriptor from “Notebook” to “Laptop,” 12 October 2022.)

What’s fascinating about Belkin’s mount is that it’s multifunctional: it also serves as a kickstand and a ring grip. And since it’s MagSafe, it can be easily attached and detached as needed. Will you order one?