Adam Engst

Apple’s “The Greatest” Video Shows How Accessibility Features Enhance Lives

From Apple’s YouTube channel:

At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you.

For many of us, the use of accessibility features in our Apple devices may be limited to increasing text size for aging eyes or leveraging Back Tap to invoke shortcuts (see “iOS 14’s Back Tap Feature Provides Interaction Shortcuts,” 24 September 2020). But in this short video, Apple showcases examples of people leveraging the accessibility capabilities of the iPhone, the Mac, and the Apple Watch to enhance their lives in far more significant ways. Accessibility is both sufficiently advanced technology and pure magic.

