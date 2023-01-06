Large Retina Monitors Coming from Samsung and Dell
Reporting from CES, Dan Seifert writes at The Verge:
Samsung and Dell both announced new monitors clearly meant to appeal to Mac users. These new screens aren’t just run-of-the-mill 4K panels with USB-C ports and white plastic — they have the actual high-res pixel densities that work best with macOS and match the sharpness of Apple’s displays. They also offer the “whole package” of integrated webcam, microphone, and speakers that Apple sells with the Studio Display, providing a whole desk setup through one cable.
Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 is a sleek 27-inch 5K display that looks like direct competition for Apple’s Studio Display, whereas Dell’s UltraSharp 32 is a boxy 6K display taking aim at Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Neither company released pricing, but both will likely come in below Apple’s eye-watering prices. Here’s hoping these screens turn out to be legitimate Retina-quality alternatives for affordable prices—too little has changed in the display world for Mac users since we published “What Happened to 5K Displays?” (16 November 2018).
I’m using the old Apple 27" with the TBolt 2 to TBolt 4 adapter. This monitor also has FW800 ports, and I still have a couple Firewire peripherals.
I’d want a replacement to have TBolt 4 ports, as well as USB-2 and USB-C. Also a high output power port (140w or better) to recharge the MB Pro, and good quality speakers.
I hope this will result in some additional pressure on Apple to release a new 27" iMac.
I’m really anxious to see pricing.
I’m not fan of Dell (or Samsung for that matter) as a company, but I’ve had several 27" displays from both and those were IMHO top notch panels. In fact, at the office right now I’m using a 27" 4K from Dell that is absolutely great (U2720Q). If they had a 5K version of that for ~ $1k I’d order two for every member of my group tomorrow.
Apple’s Studio Display IMHO is totally overpriced (and over-tweaked) and yet its camera still stinks. And charging for height adjustability on a $1600 27" in 2023? Preposterous.
Work bought me a Studio Display for my MBPro Max and it seems to have settled down. For while the camera and speakers availability required occasional reboots. It’s not a price I would pay but it’s a fine display. I’d be very curious about buying another 5k display to add to it. I currently have an old 2k NEC in the mix but it is showing signs of age for sure.
