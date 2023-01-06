Large Retina Monitors Coming from Samsung and Dell

Share Email

Reporting from CES, Dan Seifert writes at The Verge:

Samsung and Dell both announced new monitors clearly meant to appeal to Mac users. These new screens aren’t just run-of-the-mill 4K panels with USB-C ports and white plastic — they have the actual high-res pixel densities that work best with macOS and match the sharpness of Apple’s displays. They also offer the “whole package” of integrated webcam, microphone, and speakers that Apple sells with the Studio Display, providing a whole desk setup through one cable.

Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 is a sleek 27-inch 5K display that looks like direct competition for Apple’s Studio Display, whereas Dell’s UltraSharp 32 is a boxy 6K display taking aim at Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Neither company released pricing, but both will likely come in below Apple’s eye-watering prices. Here’s hoping these screens turn out to be legitimate Retina-quality alternatives for affordable prices—too little has changed in the display world for Mac users since we published “What Happened to 5K Displays?” (16 November 2018).

