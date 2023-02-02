Mimeo Acquires Competing Motif Photos App

Share Email

In a press release, Mimeo writes:

“We are thrilled to welcome Motif into our Mimeo family. Since launching in 2018, both Motif and Mimeo Photos have produced the same high quality photo products previously offered via Apple’s Mac photo application. The acquisition of Motif solidifies Mimeo as the leading global provider of photobooks for Mac users” says Mimeo CEO John Delbridge.

I haven’t revisited the world of Photos project extensions recently, but Mimeo and Motif have been the main two players for years (see “Jason Snell Compares Mimeo and Motif Photos Project Extensions,” 29 November 2018). I’m not wild about the acquisition because competition can at least theoretically encourage both parties to improve, but in the sleepy world of Photos project extensions (we haven’t received a Photos-produced holiday card in years), I suspect it’s all about the backend printing infrastructure. Mimeo Senior Marketing Manager Brittany Luiz essentially confirmed this for me, saying in email:

Our plan right now is to continue keeping both apps going, with all production and fulfillment handled by Mimeo.

Nevertheless, I can’t see Motif’s apps sticking around indefinitely.

