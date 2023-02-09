Apple in 2022: The Six Colors Report Card

Share Email

Jason Snell of Six Colors has released his annual Apple Report Card, with rankings compiled from scores submitted by 55 Apple-adjacent writers, editors, developers, podcasters, and other professionals, including several TidBITS contributors. This year, Hardware Reliability, Wearables (which includes products like AirPods), the Apple Watch (on its own), and the Mac topped the list, with HomeKit retaining its spot at the bottom.

Last year, most categories dropped slightly, whereas this year, the results were mixed (see “Apple in 2021: The Six Colors Report Card,” 7 February 2022). Apple’s three primary product segments—iPhone, iPad, and Mac—all fell again, rather precipitously for the iPad, while five other segments gained. For thoughts on why these rankings changed, read the full report, complete with pithy quotes from your favorite Apple pundits.

