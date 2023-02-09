Apple in 2022: The Six Colors Report Card
Jason Snell of Six Colors has released his annual Apple Report Card, with rankings compiled from scores submitted by 55 Apple-adjacent writers, editors, developers, podcasters, and other professionals, including several TidBITS contributors. This year, Hardware Reliability, Wearables (which includes products like AirPods), the Apple Watch (on its own), and the Mac topped the list, with HomeKit retaining its spot at the bottom.
Last year, most categories dropped slightly, whereas this year, the results were mixed (see “Apple in 2021: The Six Colors Report Card,” 7 February 2022). Apple’s three primary product segments—iPhone, iPad, and Mac—all fell again, rather precipitously for the iPad, while five other segments gained. For thoughts on why these rankings changed, read the full report, complete with pithy quotes from your favorite Apple pundits.
They were a bit harsh on the Mac considering the same crowd saw no change in SW quality (3.4 out of 5? really?). But I guess the Mac was doing so well (2020 and '21 were both great years) it’s hard to stay at that level for long. The new mini is awesome. But Mac Pro missing its deadline and the lack of a serious iMac are indeed reasons for concern.
I was glad to see many reviewers point out that the iPhone is getting unnecessarily dragged down by the lack of a 14 mini. With lackluster sales being reported for the non-Pro 14, perhaps Apple will eventually come to its senses. The whole Pro vs. non-Pro nonsense and now new rumors about an “Ultra” don’t make it easy to remain bullish about iPhone.
The report card was for 2022, so the new Mini (and 14" and 16" M2 MBP) weren’t considered.
I agree. That was kind of the point I was trying to make, apparently just poorly worded.
They had only 2022 to go on, which besides the great M2 MBA and nice (but pricey) Mac Studio consisted of Mac Pro no-show at the self-declared deadline and iMac relegated to low end. Compared to the great 2021 and 2020, that could be grounds to grade Mac a bit lower. Especially considering the bad news came later, i.e. closer to the survey.
If the rest of 2023 plays out for the Mac as well as the new Mac mini line-up, next year should see Mac grading higher again.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum