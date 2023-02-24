Steve Jobs Archive Shares 1984 Photo of Jobs Spotting a Mac in the Wild

Share Email

Five months ago, the Steve Jobs Archive debuted (for our coverage, see “Steve Jobs Archive,” 9 September 2022). Executive Director Leslie Berlin has now broken the silence since launch with an email containing the story behind a February 1984 photo of Steve Jobs, captivated by the sight of one of the first Macs in the wild.

Remember, Apple had introduced the Macintosh to the world in the now-famous “1984” commercial during Super Bowl XVIII on 22 January 1984, and Jobs had pulled the first Macintosh out of its bag on 24 January 1984. The Mac couldn’t have been available for more than about a month. And Jobs isn’t even in Silicon Valley—he’s in New Orleans for a software conference, walking to dinner with a friend. Who wouldn’t be captivated by such a serendipitous sight?

