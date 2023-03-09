Apple Music Classical to Debut This Month
At TechCrunch, Sarah Perez writes:
Apple is launching a new music streaming service focused on classical music. Based on its 2021 acquisition of Amsterdam-based streamer Primephonic, the new Apple Music Classical app will offer Apple Music subscribers access to over 5 million classical music tracks, including new releases in high-quality audio, as well as hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works, Apple says.
…
However, while the app is being announced today, it’s only available for pre-order on the App Store for now. The release date will be later this month, on March 28. In addition, the app will only support iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or newer at launch.
The Verge’s Chris Welch adds:
Apple Music Classical will stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit hi-res lossless, and Apple says it will include “thousands” of spatial audio recordings. Like Primephonic, it will offer thorough and accurate metadata — a challenge for services that cram all music genres into one destination — and you’ll be able to search “by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.”
It has been 19 months since Apple purchased Primephonic and promised a dedicated classical music app in 2022, but better late than never (see “Apple Buys Classical Music Service Primephonic,” 31 August 2021). We look forward to hearing how well Apple Music Classical manages the highly specific metadata preferred by classical music aficionados.
Here’s hoping this scrappy, up-and-coming developer will find a way to marshall the resources necessary to bring this service to the Mac and the iPad some day.
I’m hoping for substantial improvements in metadata handling and the CD database. Metadata for classical CDs has been a mess since Day 1 of iTunes.
The other thing I wonder is how big the audience will be for this. I’m not a likely customer, given my own major investment in CDs I own (and have ripped.) I suspect a fair number of friends who are classical fans are similarly invested in CD libraries, rather than streaming services.
It will also be interesting to see exactly how broadly they define “Classical”. Will it only include recordings of old music? Or will it include recordings of contemporary music by living composers? What about the music of someone like Philip Glass, who ostensibly comes out of the classical tradition, but has his own non-traditional ensemble and wouldn’t necc. be considered Classical? What the marketing world considers “Classical” can cover everything from Gregorian chants to music written last week. As soon as you start digging into the categorization of music, things get murky pretty quickly.
For this reason, even though I consider myself a classical music fan, I’m not sure I’ll be interested in this service. I’ve found that I already have so many CDs and purchased audio files, many obscure or out of print, that it’s easier to maintain my own library. But who knows, I could change my mind. It’s happened to me before.
Just to be clear, Apple Music Classical is a free app for Apple Music subscribers. It’s not a separate service.
For Apple Music subscribers?
So does that mean those of us with lots of classical music ripped from CDs but not subscribing to Apple “services” still have just Music for all our tunes?
I’m a classical listener with a CD collection built up over several decades. I, too, used to be in the “who needs streaming” camp. But a few years ago, my mobile phone provider began including access to Tidal. I’ve grown to like streaming because streaming provides an easy and inexpensive way to explore and to hear music before buying discs.
For example, if I enjoy a piece at a concert, I can now listen to several recorded performances to decide which I like best prior to placing an order. Or for ballet, streaming is a fine way to get familiar with the music before a show.
So if Apple Classical does a good job of providing a UI and UX tailored to classical listeners and a broad and deep library, I will subscribe.
I’m cautiously optimistic.
I poured time and effort into ripping my very large collection of classical (and other) CDs into iTunes in 2005, ’06, ’07, and ’08, and spent the next decade or so listening from within iTunes. But I found the design problems of the app just got worse and worse, and by 2016 or so I found I was just listening to the radio most of the time because I couldn’t actually find anything anymore in iTunes.
I never had the time of day for streaming (initially, quality was not good and most service’s classical holdings were pretty miserable; later, most service’s classical holdings continued to be pretty miserable).
But then I became aware of Tidal (like @Halfsmoke) and Idagio. I found Idagio’s catalogue extensive and its interface intuitive, and have been a relatively happy subscriber now for several years.
In August of ’21, I discovered Primephonic and was overjoyed — it seemed almost perfect! And I subscribed! And before my first month was up, Apple bought them and shuttered the service. Grrr!
And that’s the reason for my cautious optimism: Primephonic really seemed to be doing things right. They clearly had an exhaustive and well-designed back-end database and an extensive catalogue, and it was clear they were doing even better than Idagio at making it easy to search for and access entire pieces of music comprising multiple tracks, regardless of whether or not there were other pieces of music on the same albums.
From what I’ve read, a majority of Primephonic’s staff was hired by Apple. If they’ve been left alone, I suspect they’ll try to one-up the service they were already providing, using Apple’s immense resources. That’s my hope, anyway.
My guess is that it will be big. I’m assuming that Apple will pay classical artists a significantly better fee per stream for artists like they already do as compared with Spotify, etc. And I’m very glad to hear that Apple isn’t charging extra for this service.
Another option for streaming classical music is that you might find you have free access to Naxos Music Library through your local public library. Check the eresources they offer, I’ve found this a great way to listen to new pieces or recordings that I might hear one movement from on the radio or elsewhere.
