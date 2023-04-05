GM Plans to Phase Out CarPlay in Future EVs

Share Email

Reporting for Reuters, Joseph White writes:

General Motors plans to phase out widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle’s infotainment systems, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles.

Well, that’s a terrible idea. Our current cars—a 2015 Subaru Outback and a 2015 Nissan Leaf—predate CarPlay, and their onboard infotainment systems are dreadful. We’re starting to look at replacing the gas-guzzling Outback with a new electric car, but CarPlay is now table stakes. The lack of CarPlay is a big reason we aren’t even considering a Tesla, along with the lack of local service options and a distaste for anything associated with Elon Musk.

Our situation aside, cars have much longer lifespans than phones, so building the smarts into the car—even with updates, which automakers do poorly—guarantees that the technology will become outdated. That will remain true until cars are much closer to full self-driving. Even then, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple is pondering how to incorporate such capabilities into CarPlay for vehicles with the necessary sensors.

